Manchester City are among a trio of Premier League sides 'chasing' Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla, but Inter Milan are leading the race to sign the player, claim the Verona based media outlet L'Arena as relayed by Sport Witness.

L'Arena assert that Manchester United have been monitoring Kumbulla (20), since the beginning of the season, and that City and Everton began scouting the Albania international 'a little bit later'.

(Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

There is also interest within Italy for the Verona star, chiefly from Antonio Conte's Inter Milan. L'Arena say that Inter are the team leading the race to land Kumbulla, with the Premier League trio 'chasing' behind.

The player is thus said to be 'spoiled for choice' ahead of the opening of the summer transfer market.

Kumbulla made his professional debut as a teenager for Hellas Verona in 2017, and this season he has established himself as a regular in the defence with 18 league appearances to his name.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

His form has been cited as a reason for Verona's impressive season, with the newly-promoted side exceeding expectations to be sitting eighth in the table.

No price tag has been mentioned in the report linking City to Kumbulla, but other reports in the press surrounding the player's future suggest a fee of around £20-30 million may be needed to persuade Verona to part with the player.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra