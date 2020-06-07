Man City chasing Swedish duo - summer move mentioned

Manchester City are chasing Swedish league duo Armin Gigovic and Matthew Garbett, with a summer move possibly in the works, according to footyinsider.

Starting with Garbett (18), who plays as a striker for Swedish league side Falkenburgs FF. Footyinsider say that Manchester City are monitoring his position with a view to making a summer move.

Although Garbett plays as a striker, the teenager is equally as capable of playing off the right-wing - making his league debut this year after being promoted from the U21's.

Manchester City are also reportedly interested in Helsingborg defensive midfielder Armin Gigovic, who also made the step up to first-team football this season. The 18-year-old can also play on the left-wing and it's this sort of versatility that could have impress Pep Guardiola.

