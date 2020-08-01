City Xtra
Man City & Chelsea 'closely following' high-profile La Liga star - but could have to pay €120M

markgough96

Premier League duo Manchester City and Chelsea are 'closely following' the future of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez (25), with the player's release clause an eye-watering €120M, reports ESPN's Rodrigo Faez.

That release clause is unlikely to come down by much, if at all, during negotiations. Faez says that Atletico are determined to not see the Uruguayan leave for anything less than his release clause. That would make Gimenez one of the most expensive transfers of all time.

fc-barcelona-v-club-atletico-de-madrid-la-liga
(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The centre-back has earned a reputation as one of Europe's best defenders in recent years as part of Diego Simeone's notoriously robust side. He has made 130 appearances since joining Atletico in 2013.

However, Gimenez has also struggled with injuries. The most appearances he has made in one league season in La Liga is 27, back in 2015/16. That will almost certainly give City and Chelsea cause to recoil at the huge value placed on the defender's head.

City's main priority appears to be elsewhere, with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly the club's leading target according to most reports. A move for Gimenez would seem unlikely, but he certainly has the talent to succeed at City and it is no wonder he is on Pep Guardiola's radar.

-----

