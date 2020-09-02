SI.com
Man City chiefs in negotiations for 'mystery target' from La Liga side

Jack Walker

Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain has reportedly taken advantage of his time in Barcelona to negotiate a deal for ‘one of Sevilla’s defenders’, according to El Larguero via Sport Witness.

The details of which Sevilla defender City are targeting remains to be seen, with previous speculation surrounding a move for Diego Carlos (27) leading many to believe that a deal for their primary target Kalidou Koulibaly is dead in water, after talks with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis continue to stall.

sevilla-fc-v-valencia-cf-la-liga

Should City be moving forward with the pursuit of a secondary centre back target, the name of Diego Carlos’ defensive partner - Jules Kounde (21) - should not be ruled out. 

The young French 21 international impressed last season for Sevilla, with many rating him higher than his Brazilian counterpart, Carlos. He is reportedly a long term target for Real Madrid with many top clubs - including City - alert to his situation.

Another slightly left field suggestion is a now ex-Sevilla player, Sergi Reguilon. Manchester City’s much publicised desire for left-back reinforcement led to links to the €25M rated Real Madrid defender Sergi Reguilon; who spent last season on loan at Sevilla. 

The 23-year old was also rumoured to be a target of Frank Lampard’s Chelsea, who opted for Ben Chilwell instead; however, cross city rivals Manchester United could also move for the Spain international. 

