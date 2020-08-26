SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City chiefs make it clear to Barcelona star that they're 'capable of financially facing the operation'

harryasiddall

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has made it known to Lionel Messi's entourage that they're 'capable of financially facing the operation' to bring him to the club, according to Francesc Aguilar.

Since the sensational news last night coming from Spain that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi had asked to leave after almost two decades of brilliance - a lot has gone on. Updates from journalists all over the globe have muted possible scenarios regarding his contract and who he might end up joining.

GettyImages-933643780

The three clubs mentioned so far have been Manchester City, PSG and Inter Milan. However it's City who are seen as major favourites by reliable Spanish journalists.

Now, Soriano has reportedly said the Blues are 'capable of financially facing the operation', should they be forced to pay a transfer fee. However, the club are expecting the Argentine to arrive for free.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City willing to pay 'large sum of money' for Lionel Messi - striker could be offered in player plus cash deal

The next few days are to be decisive if Manchester City are to sign Lionel Messi according to journalist Sam Lee, as further reports continue to emerge, linking the Barcelona legend to the Etihad, after the news that Messi wants to leave the Nou Camp broke on Tuesday evening.

Harry Winters

by

mancityscot

Man City propose centre-back as a 'makeweight' for Napoli star - contradictory reports suggest any deal will be cash only

The latest round of talks between clubs has seen young centre-back Eric García proposed as a makeweight.

Nathan Allen

Man City goalkeeper leaves on loan - also signs long term contract

Man City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (18) has joined League One side Rochdale on loan for the forthcoming season.

Jack Walker

Lionel Messi makes contact with PSG forward - encouraging Man City switch with him

Lionel Messi reportedly made contact with former Barcelona teammate and now PSG winger Neymar, encouraging him to join Manchester City, according to reports from Brazil.

Freddie Pye

Flight booked from Naples to Manchester - Kalidou Koulibaly will be on the plane

According to the latest reports from Italy, a flight has been booked from Naples to Manchester on September 5th which will see Kalidou Koulibaly as part of the travelling contingent.

Freddie Pye

Breaking: Lionel Messi indicates desire to join Manchester City

Lionel Messi has indicated a desire to join Manchester City, and will now seek to terminate his contract at Barcelona, according to Marcelo Bechler of Esporte Interativo.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona target Man City forward as Luis Suarez replacement - enquiries already made

Barcelona have identified Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus as a potential replacement for the outgoing Luis Suarez, according to the latest information in Brazil.

Freddie Pye

Bundesliga club close in on terms agreement for Man City full-back - competition from Barcelona

RB Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche has stated that the club are close to reaching terms for the signing of Manchester City left-back Angelino, according to the latest reports from Germany.

Freddie Pye

by

dan burcea

Things are getting a little Messi - The Daily Transfer Round-Up | #29/30

Another day of the transfer window has passed us by and as always it was filled with breaking stories. We got major updates on Manchester City's hunt for Lionel Messi and Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as developments on the club's seemingly revolving door at full-back.

Adam Booker

Man City making serious plans to sign Barcelona star

Manchester City are 'doing numbers' to see if it is financially viable to sign Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, report reliable sources at ESPN.

markgough96