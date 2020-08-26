Man City chiefs make it clear to Barcelona star that they're 'capable of financially facing the operation'

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has made it known to Lionel Messi's entourage that they're 'capable of financially facing the operation' to bring him to the club, according to Francesc Aguilar.

Since the sensational news last night coming from Spain that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi had asked to leave after almost two decades of brilliance - a lot has gone on. Updates from journalists all over the globe have muted possible scenarios regarding his contract and who he might end up joining.

The three clubs mentioned so far have been Manchester City, PSG and Inter Milan. However it's City who are seen as major favourites by reliable Spanish journalists.

Now, Soriano has reportedly said the Blues are 'capable of financially facing the operation', should they be forced to pay a transfer fee. However, the club are expecting the Argentine to arrive for free.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra