Man City close in on Ruben Dias: A summary of how we got to this point

As news breaks over the past 24 hours of a strong link between Manchester City and a move for Benfica centre-back Rubén Dias, here is how the story played out throughout the day as we saw it.

It is important to remember as we review today's events, as reported by Dean Jones of Bleacher Report, that Manchester City have been tracking Ruben Dias for months now - 18 months be precise, ever since it became apparent to the Etihad hierarchy that defensive reinforcements were needed.

Portuguese publication O Jogo reported early on Friday afternoon that a deal had been struck between the two clubs, with a reported fee of between €60 million and €65 million including Nicolas Otamendi; who would be heading in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Over the past week, Manchester City have been in talks with Sevilla over the signing of 21 year-old Jules Koundé, however with the possibility of bringing in long-term target Dias, and being presented with the opportunity to offload Otamendi, City may just have shifted their attention to the Benfica man.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Manchester City and Ruben Dias are set to agree to personal terms that would keep the 23 year-old in Manchester until 2025. Talks are still ongoing between the two clubs over a fee for the defender, and the possibility of Nicolas Otamendi being involved.

Portuguese outlet TVI24, as relayed by Sport Witness, have seemingly gone one step further in terms of details, suggesting that a deal will likely be closed with the fee being around €50 million plus €15 million in possible bonuses. The same report suggests that while Ruben Dias should still be available for Benfica's match against Moreirense on Saturday, he could travel to Manchester as early as Sunday.

A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, also reported quotes from Benfica manager Jorge Jesus just 'minutes' before the story linking Ruben Dias with a move to Manchester City first emerged from Porto Canal. Jorge Jesus had this to say on the possibility of his star centre-back leaving the club:

“If you ask me if I’d like [that he left], I wouldn’t like it. But if the financial factor is important for the club, we have to understand. Managers must be prepared...”

