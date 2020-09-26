SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City close in on Ruben Dias: A summary of how we got to this point

Adam Booker

As news breaks over the past 24 hours of a strong link between Manchester City and a move for Benfica centre-back Rubén Dias, here is how the story played out throughout the day as we saw it.

It is important to remember as we review today's events, as reported by Dean Jones of Bleacher Report, that Manchester City have been tracking Ruben Dias for months now - 18 months be precise, ever since it became apparent to the Etihad hierarchy that defensive reinforcements were needed.

Portuguese publication O Jogo reported early on Friday afternoon that a deal had been struck between the two clubs, with a reported fee of between €60 million and €65 million including Nicolas Otamendi; who would be heading in the opposite direction as part of the deal.

Image placeholder title
(PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the past week, Manchester City have been in talks with Sevilla over the signing of 21 year-old Jules Koundé, however with the possibility of bringing in long-term target Dias, and being presented with the opportunity to offload Otamendi, City may just have shifted their attention to the Benfica man.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Manchester City and Ruben Dias are set to agree to personal terms that would keep the 23 year-old in Manchester until 2025. Talks are still ongoing between the two clubs over a fee for the defender, and the possibility of Nicolas Otamendi being involved.

Portuguese outlet TVI24, as relayed by Sport Witness, have seemingly gone one step further in terms of details, suggesting that a deal will likely be closed with the fee being around €50 million plus €15 million in possible bonuses. The same report suggests that while Ruben Dias should still be available for Benfica's match against Moreirense on Saturday, he could travel to Manchester as early as Sunday.

fbl-por-liga-benfica-rio-ave

A Bola, as translated by Sport Witness, also reported quotes from Benfica manager Jorge Jesus just 'minutes' before the story linking Ruben Dias with a move to Manchester City first emerged from Porto Canal. Jorge Jesus had this to say on the possibility of his star centre-back leaving the club:

“If you ask me if I’d like [that he left], I wouldn’t like it. But if the financial factor is important for the club, we have to understand. Managers must be prepared...”

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Breaking: Ruben Dias set to agree personal terms with Man City - contract details revealed

Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias is set to agree personal terms with Manchester City, including a contract until June 2025, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

by

Bluedannyc

Man City centre-back chased by several English clubs - side in 'pole position' named

Joel Latibeaudiere has been linked with a move to Bournemouth and Swansea with both clubs in contact with Manchester City over a move for the defender as per the Telegraph.

WillBeaman19

Sevilla evaluating their options as they brace for second bid from Man City for star defender

As Manchester City aim to close in on the signing of Joules Koundé there is an internal debate at Sevilla as to whether they would be better off waiting for the 21 year-old’s value to increase before selling next summer

Adam Booker

Pep Guardiola says rumoured Porto target was out of the matchday squad with some 'niggles'

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Nicolas Otamendi was omitted from Thursday nights EFL Cup clash with Bournemouth due to slight niggles.

Adam Booker

Man City turn to other centre-back targets after pursuit of Napoli star stalls - new bid to be submitted in 'the next few hours'

MEN’s Stuart Brennan reports that Manchester City have decided to pursue other targets over Kalidou Koulibaly, namely namely Jules Koundé and José Giménez.

Adam Booker

Manchester City Council approve plans for huge Etihad Campus expansion

Manchester City Council have approved the planning permission for a large concert venue to be built next to the Etihad Stadium.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City centre-back 'very close' to leaving club - could finalise move in the coming days

Nicolas Otamendi is ‘very close’ to moving to Porto, reports Portuguese paper Correio da Manhã.

Adam Booker

Breaking: Man City set to complete signing of Portuguese centre-back for fee in the region of €65M

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Ruben Dias from SL Benfica for a fee in the region of €60 to €65 million, according to the latest claims from Portugal.

Freddie Pye

Breaking: Man City forward ruled out 'for a few weeks'

Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out of action for 'a few weeks', according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

Man City chief 'in love' with La Liga defender - 'preferable' that a deal be completed 'in the next few days'

Manchester City director Txiki Begiristain is reportedly 'in love' with Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, with the club ready to 'launch a new attempt' to sign the defender, according to the latest claims from Spain.

Freddie Pye