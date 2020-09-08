Man City 'close to a solution' in the hunt for Serie A defender - player 'hugely disappointed' with negotiations

Manchester City are still in hot pursuit of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, with the Italian club seemingly getting closer to accepting City's offer.

According to Di Marzio, Napoli owner and president Aurelio De Laurentiis is still hoping that his €80m asking price will be payed, although if City were to get closer to that sum in bonuses – he could perhaps be persuaded.

This comes just after Koulibaly says that he is ‘strongly disappointed’ in not being able to decide on his own future - according to Gazzetta - yet Napoli will not be able to execute any other signings if the Koulibaly sale falls through.

City could increase their offer to around €70m, however De Laurentiis is firmly not going to accept less than €75m – hence the deadlock. Kalidou’s agent, Fali Ramadani, is convinced that the deal will be completed shortly.

Will we see the deal be completed before the transfer window closes on the 5th of October?

