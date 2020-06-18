City Xtra
Man City 'close' to securing signing of Belgian youngster - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Nathan Allen

Manchester City are close to securing the signing of Anderlecht youngster Roméo Lavia, according to HLN Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

Lavia (16), who plays primarily in defensive midfield, came through the youth system at Vincent Kompany's side. 

City have reportedly had to compete with several other interested clubs for the player - including Manchester United and Liverpool. 

But it looks as though the transfer is nearly complete and Lavia could join City in the near future. This comes despite Anderlecht reportedly making several attempts to convince the talented youngster to stay with them, as they see him as a big part of their potential future team.

Man City came 'extremely close' to signing Arsenal star - Guardiola pulled out of negotiations

Manchester City came extremely close to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2017 before Pep Guardiola had a late change of heart.

Nathan Allen

Man City sources joke that the appointment of Juanma Lillo could lead to 'over-thinking'

Sources inside Manchester City have joked that any sign of Pep Guardiola 'over-thinking' the Champions League Round of 16 second leg will have only got worse with the appointment of Juanma Lillo.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Man City 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City welcomed the return of Premier League football by returning to classic form in their comfortable 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Danny Lardner

Flamengo reject €4 million bid from City Football Group for star midfielder

Flamengo have reportedly rejected a €4 million bid from the City Football Group for midfielder, Vinícius Souza

harryasiddall

The City Xtra Podcast | #5 - Back In Action.

Jordan and Lewis look back on a convincing victory for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, as the Champions returned to Premier League action after over 100 days without a competitive fixture!

City Xtra

Player Ratings: Manchester City 3-0 Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City took Arsenal apart at the Etihad with a comfortable 3-0 win to see Pep Guardiola's men return to Premier League football with a bang. Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne won the three points before Phil Foden wrapped up the game late on.

Nathan Allen

Eric Garcia starts! - Manchester City vs Arsenal (Team News)

After a three month hiatus, Manchester City return to Premier League action as they set to welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to an empty Etihad Stadium.

harryasiddall

"We have a better team and we showed it in the first leg" - Man City star rates the clubs Champions League chances

Manchester City midfielder Rodri rates his side's chances against his former local rivals Real Madrid.

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola 'open' to extending his Man City contract

Pep Guardiola has hinted that he's open to renewing his contract at Manchester City in his recent press conference.

Nathan Allen

"We are calling on our global community to help.” - Man City CEO announces new initiative

Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano has spoken about the club's part in responding to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, following the announcement of the Cityzens Giving for Recovery initiative on Tuesday.

Nathan Allen