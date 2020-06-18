Man City 'close' to securing signing of Belgian youngster - Man United and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City are close to securing the signing of Anderlecht youngster Roméo Lavia, according to HLN Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

Lavia (16), who plays primarily in defensive midfield, came through the youth system at Vincent Kompany's side.

City have reportedly had to compete with several other interested clubs for the player - including Manchester United and Liverpool.

But it looks as though the transfer is nearly complete and Lavia could join City in the near future. This comes despite Anderlecht reportedly making several attempts to convince the talented youngster to stay with them, as they see him as a big part of their potential future team.

