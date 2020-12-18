Man City 'closely monitoring' Bayern Munich midfielder - Man United and Liverpool also interested

NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Manchester City - along with Liverpool and Manchester United - are 'closely monitoring' the development of Bayern Munich midfielder, Jamal Musiala.
Manchester City - along with Liverpool and Manchester United - are 'closely monitoring' the development of Bayern Munich midfielder, Jamal Musiala, reports SPORTBILD

However, Bayern officials are looking to negotiate an improved professional contract with the player on his 18th birthday, which is only two months away.

Musiala, who has dual-citizenship in Germany and England, has made the most of his infrequent senior appearances for the Bundesliga giants. The crafty forward has scored three goals in nine appearances, as well as a tally of eight goals and three assists during his time in the Bayern youth ranks.

The current market value for Musiala, according to popular statistics website Transfermarkt, is £8 million. However, as he continues to get first team minutes at Bayern Munich and pitch in with important goals, that figure will likely rise to double or triple for an English club. 

