Man City 'Club Policy' to Deny Star Midfielder Contract Extension - European Giant Continues to 'Monitor Situation'

Manchester City's club policy and approach to contract extensions is set to deny star midfielder Ilkay Gundogan a new deal, according to the latest report.

The Germany international played an integral role in Pep Guardiola's side's drive to a third Premier League title in the last four seasons, registering a career best total in front of goal with 17 strikes and a further five assists.

As such, it has come at a surprise this week to see the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder linked with a high-profile move to La Liga giants FC Barcelona, with various reports stating that the Camp Nou club had held initial talks with his representatives.

Such were the extent of the rumours, that Manchester City themselves were forced into briefing the media on the situation, and subsequently denying any suggestion of a move away from the club.

Despite denying any possibility of a sale this summer, it appears as though the reason behind a lack of intention to enter into contract talks with Ilkay Gundogan this summer is down to club policy at the Etihad Stadium.

This is according to Rob Dawson writing in ESPN's latest edition of the Insider Notebook. The notes on the Germany international open by reiterating the information from Thursday, by stating that Manchester City have 'no intention' of letting the player leave this summer.

It is also reaffirmed that there are no talks planned to discuss an extension to his current deal, which is set to expire in two years, while the midfielder remains a 'key part' of Pep Guardiola's squad.

Dawson continues by highlighting the reason behind not entering into contract talks with the player, by writing that 'it is not club policy' to enter contract negotiations with players of his age with more than a year left on their existing deals.

However, mentions of Barcelona continue, with 'ESPN sources' stating that Joan Laporta's club are one of the sides 'monitoring' Gundogan's situation, however any approach this summer is set to be rejected by Etihad chiefs.

For Manchester City and their transfer plans this summer, midfield is understood to be a priority, but not at the very top of the club's list of recruitment choices.

Aston Villa's Jack Grealish has been mentioned on several occasions as being a top target for the club, however the financial aspect of completing a deal may act as a significant hurdle for Manchester City chiefs to overcome, unless top transfers of key names can be undertaken.

Other reports have mentioned the possibility of selling the likes of Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte, and Raheem Sterling, among other options, but selling all three or even more could be incredibly difficult given the lack of money in the market this summer.

