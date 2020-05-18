Man City 'come forward' in the race for Napoli star

Manchester City have put themselves in the running to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens, according to a report from Il Matino as relayed by Sport Witness.

Mertens (33) will become a free agent in the summer when his contract in Naples expires. Now, rumours from Italy are suggesting that City have "come forward" for the player as a potential next destination.

The Belgian, who has shared an international stage with City favourites Kevin de Bruyne and Vincent Kompany, has also been linked with Chelsea and Inter Milan - with the latter considered hot favourites to sign the player.

Napoli's joint all-time highest goalscorer has been at the club since 2013 and earned a reputation as one of the world's most exciting forwards. His explosive style and technical ability are sure to land him a place at a top club for next season, but whether that will be Manchester City or somewhere else remains to be seen.

