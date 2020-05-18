City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'come forward' in the race for Napoli star

Nathan Allen

Manchester City have put themselves in the running to sign Napoli forward Dries Mertens, according to a report from Il Matino as relayed by Sport Witness.

Mertens (33) will become a free agent in the summer when his contract in Naples expires. Now, rumours from Italy are suggesting that City have "come forward" for the player as a potential next destination.

ssc-napoli-v-fc-barcelona-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-first-leg (4)

The Belgian, who has shared an international stage with City favourites Kevin de Bruyne and Vincent Kompany, has also been linked with Chelsea and Inter Milan - with the latter considered hot favourites to sign the player. 

Napoli's joint all-time highest goalscorer has been at the club since 2013 and earned a reputation as one of the world's most exciting forwards. His explosive style and technical ability are sure to land him a place at a top club for next season, but whether that will be Manchester City or somewhere else remains to be seen. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

"I don't know what to do..." - Man City winger opens up on a possible loan move and comparisons to Jadon Sancho

Manchester City wonderkid Jayden Braaf has opened up on the possibility of a loan move away from the club and discussed comparisons between him and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona star 'snubs' Man City in favour of Serie A switch

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is set to snub interest from Manchester City and instead sign for Juventus this summer, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Danny Lardner

"There were times when I was really low" - Raheem Sterling discusses tackling media abuse

Raheem Sterling has opened up in a recent video on his YouTube channel about the difficulties of dealing with media abuse.

harryasiddall

"A dream of mine is to be there" - Raheem Sterling reveals future transfer plans

Raheem Sterling has this morning revealed some of his future transfer plans, in an interview on his YouTube channel.

harryasiddall

"I had this for 10 months, why at this moment in time?!" - Raheem Sterling opens up on the focus on one particular tattoo

Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has opened up on the period prior to the 2018 World Cup, when a large portion of the English press drew attention to a tattoo.

Freddie Pye

Man City star is Juventus manager's 'favourite' to fill striker role

Mauricio Sarri sees Gabriel Jesus as the perfect candidate to take the vacant strike role at Juventus.

harryasiddall

"A very intelligent player." - Ukraine Head Coach heaps praise on City star

Manchester City's Ukranian playmaker has impressed his national team manager Andriy Shevchenko.

Matt Astbury

Man City 'aim to win race' with Man United for Argentine midfield rising star - player is keen on City

Manchester City are aiming to win the race for Argentine midfield rising star Thiago Almada, with rivals Manchester United also pursuing the teenager, according to the Sun.

Freddie Pye

"It’s in his plans.” - Member of Guardiola's technical staff discusses the managers future

Manchester City manager is set to manage in Italy's top flight at some point in his career, according to one of his assistants.

Matt Astbury

"I've been in Manchester for ten days and I'm sick of it." - Bernardo Silva opens up on life in lockdown

The Portuguese international recently returned from England after spending time in his home country - and has had his say on what life is like in lockdown.

Matt Astbury