Man City complete signing of second Brazilian youngster alongside Kayky

According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, Manchester City have completed the signing of Fluminense midfielder Metinho.
According to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, Manchester City have completed the signing of Fluminense midfielder Metinho.

The 18-year-old is one of Brazil’s premier young talents, and was named in The Guardian’s “Next Generation 2020”, among players such as Florian Wirtz, Ilaix Moriba, and Jamal Musiala - players who have all broken into major European clubs recently.

According to Schira, City Football Group will pay a fee of €5 million plus add-ons to the Brazilian club, where Metinho will remain until 2022.

Fluminense are also expected to retain a certain percentage of any future sale of the young midfielder. Recent reports from Brazilian outlet UOL have also suggested that upon leaving Fluminense, Metinho will join City Football Group club ES Troyes AC, in the French second division.

Interestingly, many reliable sources have recently claimed that Manchester City are also on the verge of signing Metinho’s Fluminense teammate Kayky - who has been dubbed the ‘left footed Neymar.’

Some suggest that Kayky could garner a transfer fee of $30 million should all the various add-ons and performance related bonuses be met.

The pair are said to be some of the world's best up and coming talents, and in typical Manchester City fashion, could find a home amongst many others youngsters with the same tag in the City Football Group pipeline. 

