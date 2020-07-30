City Xtra
Man City complete the signing of young right-back - player to immediately go out on loan

Sam Puddephatt

Manchester City have completed the signing of 19-year-old Mechelen youngster, Issa Kabore. The right-back will be immediately loaned back to his former club on a one-year deal.

Issa Kabore played for Mechelen for just the 2019/20 season, for his first professional contract after leaving the youth system in his home country, Burkina Faso. City announced the signing on Wednesday evening, and Mechelen sporting director Tom Caluwe expressed his happiness towards the deal.

soccer-jpl-d26-kv-mechelen-vs-rsc-anderlecht (2)
(Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

“This is a win win for both parties. The player himself dreams of the Premier League, and City want to gradually prepare the youngster for professional football in the future”. 

The player was seen speaking with City head of recruitment Gary Worthington. Gary showed his delight for the player, saying: “Were really impressed with how far you’ve come. There are going to be lots of eyes on you in the future”.

Keep your eyes on this one in the future.

