City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'confident' midfielder will sign contract

Matt Astbury

Manchester City are 'confident' that club captain David Silva will agree a short contract extension to see out the remainder of the season, according to ESPN.

The 2019/20 season was set to be the Spaniard's last at the club; with a return to former side Valencia on the cards. With the resumption of the Premier League imminent, City have decided to try and secure Silva's services until the end of the current season.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

An official agreement will not be in place until a plan for the Premier League's return is announced. Silva is keen to stay at City, with the chance of winning the Champions League proving an important factor. 

FIFA has issued guidance that contracts ending on June 30th should be extended until the season can be ended, but the club and player must both agree on terms beforehand.

Silva has won four Premier League titles during his time at Manchester City and winning the Champions League would be the perfect way for 'El Mago' to end his time as a Blue.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New government stance may mean disaster for Man City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid

The British government have reportedly vetoed a bid to exempt sports stars from a travel quarantine, potentially leading to disaster for Manchester City in the Champions League, according to the Sun.

Freddie Pye

Man City midfielder claims playing at the Etihad Stadium is "part of a dream"

Man City midfielder Rodrigo has described playing for the club as "part of a dream".

harryasiddall

"This is what made me become another City supporter" - Rodrigo reflects on a year in Manchester

Spanish international Rodrigo has been sitting down with the clubs official website recently to discuss his first season in England.

harryasiddall

Man City to return to training this week following Premier League vote

Manchester City will return to training from Tuesday afternoon, following the latest Premier League vote swinging in the favour of a return.

Freddie Pye

Man City defender NOT under threat of being sold this summer

Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker is reportedly NOT under threat of being sold according to recent reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'come forward' in the race for Napoli star

Manchester City have entered the race for Napoli star Dries Mertens, who becomes a free agent in the summer.

Nathan Allen

"I don't know what to do..." - Man City winger opens up on a possible loan move and comparisons to Jadon Sancho

Manchester City wonderkid Jayden Braaf has opened up on the possibility of a loan move away from the club and discussed comparisons between him and Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Freddie Pye

Barcelona star 'snubs' Man City in favour of Serie A switch

Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo is set to snub interest from Manchester City and instead sign for Juventus this summer, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Danny Lardner

"There were times when I was really low" - Raheem Sterling discusses tackling media abuse

Raheem Sterling has opened up in a recent video on his YouTube channel about the difficulties of dealing with media abuse.

harryasiddall

"A dream of mine is to be there" - Raheem Sterling reveals future transfer plans

Raheem Sterling has this morning revealed some of his future transfer plans, in an interview on his YouTube channel.

harryasiddall