Man City 'confident' midfielder will sign contract

Manchester City are 'confident' that club captain David Silva will agree a short contract extension to see out the remainder of the season, according to ESPN.

The 2019/20 season was set to be the Spaniard's last at the club; with a return to former side Valencia on the cards. With the resumption of the Premier League imminent, City have decided to try and secure Silva's services until the end of the current season.

An official agreement will not be in place until a plan for the Premier League's return is announced. Silva is keen to stay at City, with the chance of winning the Champions League proving an important factor.

FIFA has issued guidance that contracts ending on June 30th should be extended until the season can be ended, but the club and player must both agree on terms beforehand.

Silva has won four Premier League titles during his time at Manchester City and winning the Champions League would be the perfect way for 'El Mago' to end his time as a Blue.

