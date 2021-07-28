Man City 'Confident' of Completing Jack Grealish Transfer - Club 'Negotiating Lower Fee' For £100M Midfielder

Manchester City are convinced that they will sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in the coming weeks, according to reports.

The Premier League champions are close to sealing a British-record move for the 25-year-old, with recent reports suggesting that the club are nearing a high-profile switch for the Villa skipper after offering him a huge contract at the Etihad Stadium.

A deal for the England international is said to be in its 'advanced stages', and though it has been suggested that Villa are ready to hand a club-record contract worth £200,000-per-week to their captain, Grealish is believed to have had his head turned by the opportunity to play Champions League football and learn under City boss Pep Guardiola.

It was further added that City were set to make an opening bid worth £75 million (plus add-ons) for Grealish this week, but Villa have 'no intention' of cashing in on their star man, unless an offer worth £100 million is presented on the table.

As reported by Jack Gaughan of The Daily Mail, the Manchester outfit are confident of completing a deal for Grealish in the coming weeks, as the club believe that the midfielder wants to sign for the five-time Premier League winners.

This claim was backed by Ahsan Naeem of the 93:20 podcast, who further added that Grealish has rejected a contract extension at Villa Park, and that City are aware of the Birmingham-born player's interest in making a significant step-up in his career by joining the Champions League finalists.

However, it is worth noting that the Etihad hierarchy are still negotiating a lower sum for Grealish, with Villa demanding an astonishing amount reaching £100 million for their academy graduate.

The Sky Blues are looking to challenge on all fronts again next term, and Grealish has been identified as a priority signing for Guardiola, who has personally requested City to broker a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane, who believes that the north London side are in a position to cash in on him this summer.

City are reportedly willing to splash their transfer record to bring Kane and Grealish to the Etihad Stadium this summer, with Guardiola keen to add both players to his ranks as contrary to reports suggesting that the Premier League champions will need to prioritise one over the other.

The Manchester side are looking to generate funds up to £100 million from sales of fringe players, but could need to sanction the sales of a few senior stars to aid them in their chase of the two of the league's best attacking players.

