Man City confirmed as being 'very interested' in Bundesliga striker - club were searching for striker last summer

Freddie Pye

Manchester City are 'very interested' in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, and began their search for a new forward last summer, according to the latest reports.

The Norwegian international is one of the most in-demand prospects in the game at present, and with a staggeringly low release clause for a player of his quality set to become valid from the summer of 2022, many clubs are unsurprisingly monitoring the situation of the player.

One of those clubs is Manchester City, with the Head of Football for BILD, Christian Falk, stating on the latest episode of Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go Podcast that Pep Guardiola's side are 'very interested' in the 20-year-old.

In fact, Falk goes on to suggest that Manchester City's search for a new striker was actually underway last summer, with reports from the Telegraph stating that Inter forward Romelu Lukaku was one name that was looked into.

Although Haaland's release clause is believed to be €75 million for the summer of 2022, clubs can expect to pay significantly more than that amount should Borussia Dortmund sign a new deal with the player to raise the clause.

The former Salzburg forward has scored a staggering 17 goals and registered three assists in just 14 appearances for Dortmund this season - a goal return that Manchester City are struggling to compete with amongst their entire team!

