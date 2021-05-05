Man City Consider Move For West Ham Midfielder Declan Rice As Fernandinho Replacement

Manchester City are considering a move for West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice during the upcoming summer transfer window, should current club captain Fernandinho decide to move on upon the end of his current contract.

The 36 year-old Brazilian is now just a few weeks from the expiry of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, and despite his vital and impressive performances for Pep Guardiola in recent weeks, is yet to have made a decision on his future.

Subsequently, a number of high-profile defensive midfield options have been linked with moves to the North-West, including the likes of Denis Zakaria of Borussia Monchengladbach, and Manuel Locatelli of Italian Serie A side Sassuolo.

However, another name closer to home in the Premier League has now been linked with an interest from Pep Guardiola and his backroom staff, with the source of the information regarded by many Manchester City fans as being very reliable.

According to Pol Ballus and Paul Hirst of the Times, Manchester City will consider making a bid for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice if Fernandinho decides to leave at the end of the season.

It is reported that Manchester City are still willing to offer Fernandinho a 12-month extension to his current deal, however the veteran midfielder is waiting for the season to finish before he decides whether he feels he can carry on for a further year.

Ballus and Hirst report that should Fernandinho leave the Etihad Stadium after eight years of service to the club, Pep Guardiola will 'insist' upon a replacement defensive midfielder, and Declan Rice is 'one of several options' that he and his staff have discussed.

A separate report from Jack Gaughan of the Mail on Wednesday night brought about some similar information on the future of Fernandinho at the club, with it being reported that the Brazilian's recent performances have led to the 'growing possibility' of the midfielder extending his contract.

It is further reported that Manchester City have already held discussions with the former Shakhtar Donetsk man about remaining at the club following retirement.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final second-leg on Tuesday night, Fernandinho said on his future, "I’m very focused on the final part of this season. I and the club respect each other a lot. We will sit and talk after May 30th to decide what is the best way for both sides."

