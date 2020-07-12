City Xtra
Man City consider offering two defenders in exchange for Serie A star - club have 'already been in contact'

Nathan Allen

Manchester City could use one or more players as makeweights in a deal to sign Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, according to The Sun.

City have been heavily linked to the Senegal captain for over a year, but due to the ongoing situations with the COVID-19 pandemic and City's current FFP scrutiny there could be some issues meeting his asking price.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

One way around that may be offering players in a part-exchange with Napoli, and two City players are at the forefront of the discussion. Reports say that City defenders Oleksandr Zinchenko and Nicolas Otamendi are both potential players to include in the deal, and Napoli have "already been in contact" with the Manchester side over the availability of the pair.

Otamendi joined City five years ago and is widely expected to leave the club this summer, while Zinchenko is enduring his most difficult campaign since breaking into the first team and is currently behind Benjamin Mendy in the pecking order. 

Image placeholder title
(GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)

29-year-old Koulibaly, who has appeared in the Serie A Team of the Year for four consecutive years, began his professional career at French side Metz before moving to Belgium and eventually Naples. 

-----

Harry Winters