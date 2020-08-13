Man City consider reigniting interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago - 'concern' at Liverpool

Manchester City are contemplating launching a bid to rival Liverpool's effort to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago, with Pep Guardiola still 'convinced' of the player's qualities, report SportBild as relayed by InsideFutbol and Sport Witness.

In recent weeks, it has been widely reported that Liverpool were close to completing a deal to bring Thiago (29), to the Premier League, with no other club believed to be in the running.

However, SportBild say that City could make a move for the Spanish midfielder, which is causing 'concern for Liverpool' given the financial firepower and attractiveness of City as a club.

City are 'offering more' for Thiago, and Guardiola remains 'convinced' of the midfielder's talent in spite of the fact that the personal relationship between the two has 'cooled down'.

With no sign of a new contract on the horizon for Thiago in Germany, he is said to be available for as little as €30 million.

If the report is true, it could prompt a huge transfer battle between the two leading Premier League sides. City could be considering a midfielder of Thiago's profile this summer given David Silva's departure, but a move for the Bayern star still seems unlikely for now.

