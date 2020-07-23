Man City considering €35 million plus player deal to sign La Liga star

Manchester City are considering tabling €35 million alongside central defensive midfielder, Yangel Herrera, as part of its pursuit of Valencia winger Ferran Torres, according to Marca as relayed by Sport Witness.

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder signed for Manchester City in 2017, but is yet to make a single appearance for the club. Herrera has since been loaned out to New York City, Huesca, and most recently Granada. Valencia's represenatives are said to value Torres at €50 million, which would suggest that City value Herrera at €15 million.

It does not seem likely that Herrera will be considered in Pep Guardiola's future plans. Representatives at Manchester City are clearly more keen on bringing in Ferran Torres - a signing that is hopefully going to assist the club with the departure of Leroy Sané; and with Gabriel Jesus being linked with a move away from the Etihad, it’s unsurprising that Pep wants to increase his up-front firepower.

Over the past three seasons in La Liga, Torres has made 97 appearances for Los Murcelagos, finding the net nine times.

