Man City considering a €100 million plus player deal for Barcelona star

Barcelona are thought to be keen on signing Gabriel Jesus as a replacement for long-serving striker Luis Suarez, with City's #9 still considered understudy to Sergio Agüero as it stands.

But Pep Guardiola's side have no wish to offload the player this summer, whether or not it's as part of a deal that brings six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi to Manchester.

Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva have also been touted as potential makeweights by journalists. However, The Times are reporting that that won't be the case.

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Instead, they believe a deal involving around €100m from City as well as players such as Eric García and Angeliño might be enough to convince Barcelona to sell, even though the Catalan club's official position is insistent that they won't be letting Messi go this summer.

Messi indicated his desire to leave the club earlier in the week with a fax message sent to Barcelona's board asking to exercise a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for free at the end of each season.

However, it is thought that this clause expired in June, meaning any club wishing to sign Messi will need to negotiate a fee with Barcelona.

