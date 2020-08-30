SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City considering a €100 million plus player deal for Barcelona star

Nathan Allen

Barcelona are thought to be keen on signing Gabriel Jesus as a replacement for long-serving striker Luis Suarez, with City's #9 still considered understudy to Sergio Agüero as it stands. 

But Pep Guardiola's side have no wish to offload the player this summer, whether or not it's as part of a deal that brings six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi to Manchester. 

Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva have also been touted as potential makeweights by journalists. However, The Times are reporting that that won't be the case. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Instead, they believe a deal involving around €100m from City as well as players such as Eric García and Angeliño might be enough to convince Barcelona to sell, even though the Catalan club's official position is insistent that they won't be letting Messi go this summer. 

Messi indicated his desire to leave the club earlier in the week with a fax message sent to Barcelona's board asking to exercise a clause in his contract which allows him to leave for free at the end of each season. 

However, it is thought that this clause expired in June, meaning any club wishing to sign Messi will need to negotiate a fee with Barcelona. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PAUL SAS
PAUL SAS

City should not sign Messi unless hes a free transfer

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Talks between Man City and Napoli over centre-back will resume over the weekend

Talks are expected to continue after the weekend regarding the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly - despite the Messi madness.

Nathan Allen

BREAKING - La Liga release official statement on the Lionel Messi situation

La Liga have released an official statement on the contract saga that is currently the most important issue in Lionel Messi's future - and they have sided with FC Barcelona.

markgough96

'Stay tuned' - Journalist predicts an 'unexpected turn of events' in Lionel Messi saga

Spanish journalist Dani Senabre has claimed that there is set to be an 'unexpected turn of events' in the future of Lionel Messi, and has told fans to 'stay tuned'.

markgough96

An 'unexpected turn of events' in the ongoing saga and transfer battle for Barcelona star - The Lionel Messi Round-up

On what has been a rather subdued day on the Lionel Messi front, here is everything that has happened in the past 24 hours in Manchester City's pursuit of one of the greatest of all time.

Harry Winters

by

dan burcea

Barcelona star 'more determined than ever' to sign for Man City

Barcelona star Lionel Messi is 'more determined than ever' to sign for Man City. The world-class forward "won't hear any other offers" than theirs.

Nathan Allen

Man City will have to reach an agreement with Barcelona for star forward this summer

Lawyers agree that the Argentine forward cannot leave on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City's Ferran Soriano set to meet Barcelona stars father in Catalonia next week

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano is expected to meet Lionel Messi's father - Jorge - in Catalonia early next week, when he travels back from Argentina.

Jack Walker

"I hope Messi joins them." - Former Man City star discusses the Lionel Messi saga

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has voiced his opinion on his ex-club's historical pursuit of the record six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

Jack Walker

Claims that Jorge Messi has confirmed Lionel has already chose to 'engage' with Man City

Following suggestions that PSG had made an enquiry into the situation surrounding Lionel Messi, further details from sources in France have stated that Jorge Messi provided a response: Lionel has already chosen to engage with Manchester City.

Freddie Pye

Revealed? Ferran Torres' new Man City shirt number

Manchester City new boy Ferran Torres is reportedly set to inherit David Silva's legendary #21 shirt.

Jack Walker