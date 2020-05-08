Man City contact entourage of PSG defender - RB Leipzig also interested

Manchester City have contacted the entourage of PSG defender Tanguy Kouassi in the hopes of securing a summer move, according to SoccerLink as relayed by Sport Witness.

The 17-year-old is the latest in a long list of centre-backs rumoured to be making the switch to Manchester in the summer. SoccerLink's report says that talks between the two parties began as early as January; in the hopes of negotiating a summer move.

(Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

However, the Blues may be to late to make any sort of move for the youngster as it's reported RB Leipzig have 'done everything' to sign him and they go as far as saying the 'documents have been signed' in regards to his transfer to Germany.

If there's still a chance City could sign Kouassi, they would be getting a centre-back who's equally capable with both feet, as well as in defensive midfield. Since making the step up to PSG's first team, he has played six Ligue 1 games, scoring twice.

