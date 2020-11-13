SI.com
City Xtra
Man City 'continue to lead' race to sign Barcelona star - 'two important factors' may influence decision

harryasiddall

Manchester City 'continue to be in the lead' to sign Barcelona legend Lionel Messi next summer, according to recent reports by Jose Alvarez as relayed by Sport Witness.

The craziest transfer saga of the last 12 months emerged earlier in the year, when the forward told the club's hierarchy he wanted to leave. After a decade of pure magic, the possibility of Messi leaving Barcelona was as real as it's ever been.

However, a clause in the Argentine's contract meant - unless he went to court - a club would have to pay his €700 million release clause. As this is his final year under his current contract, clubs can start to speak to him from January in order to get a pre-contract agreement in place ahead of the summer window.

fbl-wc-2022-arg-par
(Photo by MARCELO ENDELLI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Manchester City are claimed to 'be in the lead' for any move Lionel Messi may make, and are 'best placed' to get a deal over the line. However, there are reportedly two factors Messi wants to consider: the contract situations surrounding both Sergio Agüero and Pep Guardiola.

Messi sees Sergio Agüero as his 'best friend off the pitch', and with the Manchester City striker entering his final year of his current contract, it could sway Messi's decision if he were to leave. It's a similar situation with Guardiola, who Messi worked with for four years in Spain. 

-----

Comments

