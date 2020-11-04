SI.com
Man City could battle PSG for former Arsenal midfielder displaying 'exponential growth' in Serie A this season

Italian media outlet CalcioMercato report that AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer is attracting interest from Manchester City and PSG after an excellent start to the Serie A season.

Bennacer (22), they say, has been displaying 'exponentional growth' in his performances this season. Manchester City have been linked with the Algeria international before, and were said to have considered activating the player's €50 million release clause last summer. 

Bennacer signed for Milan at the beginning of the 2019/20 season, arriving after a two-year spell with Empoli for a fee of around £13 million. The Algerian also spent two years with Premier League side Arsenal, but only made one League Cup appearance.

However, he has impressed since moving to Italy. Last season, Bennacer made 35 appearances in all competitions for Milan, earning a reputation as a solid midfielder capable both defensively and on the ball.

City were linked with the Algerian youngster in the press several times during the last transfer window, with one report even claiming Riyad Mahrez was working hard to convince his compatriot to move to England.

Additionally, Pep Guardiola was alleged to be personally convinced of the midfielder's qualities. Nevertheless, the interest failed to develop into anything serious, although as Bennacer is enjoying a strong start to the season it is no surprise to see the rumours reignited.

It seems, though, that French champions PSG would be ready to rival City in any move for the combative midfielder

