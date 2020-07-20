City Xtra
Journalist reveals the 'crazy figure' that Man City could be willing to spend this summer

Nathan Allen

Pep Guardiola's side may be willing to spend as much as £300 million on some much-needed new players this summer.

That's according to The Athletic's respected Manchester City writer Sam Lee, who emphasises that the eye-watering figure would take into account any money raised from player sales. 

"I’ve heard a crazy figure that City are willing to spend this summer - £300 million, maybe," he said. 

"Obviously that would include player sales, and I don’t know if that’s going to include Gabriel Jesus, for example, who might get similar to Sané or more...”

Leroy Sané has, of course, already left Manchester City, joining Bayern Munich for a reported initial fee of around £55m. Other big stars who separate rumours have suggested City could cash in on this summer include Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and Joao Cancelo. 

That could mean that, should City really splash £300m on players, their net spend could still remain well under £150m - which is particularly important under the watchful eye of UEFA's FFP rules, which City will not want to be accused of breaking again.

A big summer is anticipated among Manchester City fans and journalists alike, with central defenders, left-backs, wingers, strikers and midfielders all being linked to the Blues. 

