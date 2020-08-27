Man City could 'look elsewhere' as Koulibaly complications arise - Juventus defender identified as potential alternative

Manchester City may look elsewhere for their central defensive signing this summer after Napoli refuse to lower demands for Kalidou Koulibaly, according to recent reports.

The 29-year-old Senegal captain's potential move to Manchester has been one of the longest-running transfer sagas of the summer. Now though, reports are indicating that City could be moving onto other targets, which could be linked to surprising recent reports of an approach for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Italian intermediary Vincenzo Morabito was quoted as saying; "Koulibaly at City is not a foregone conclusion. The executives of the Manchester club are looking around because they believe De Laurentiis’ requests are excessive.”

There has long since been a reported stalemate between City and Napoli's famously stubborn chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis. The Italian club have slapped a rumoured €70m price tag on the defender, while Pep Guardiola's side want to pay less.

If Koulibaly did make the move, he would become City's third first-team signing of the summer, following winger Ferran Torres and fellow centre-back Nathan Aké. It's widely believed that Aké has been purchased as a backup to Aymeric Laporte, with Koulibaly on a "separate shortlist" for the club.

Koulibaly has been one of the best centre-backs in the world for half a decade, making four consecutive Serie A Team of the Seasons after joining in 2014.

