City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City could make 'one final attempt' to renew star forward's contract with talks over transfer fee 'stalling'

Freddie Pye

Manchester City could make 'one final attempt' to renew the contract of Leroy Sane, with talks over a transfer fee with Bayern Munich 'stalling', according to the Telegraph.

Talks between both parties have been ongoing for well over a year now, with a delay to the move of Leroy Sane only being caused by an injury in this season's Community Shield showpiece at Wembley.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester City could make 'one final attempt' to renew the contract of Leroy Sane, with talks over a transfer fee with Bayern Munich 'stalling'. Reports in Germany had previously suggested a similar situation in regards to negotiations, however stated that Bayern Munich were unwilling to spend over £40 million for the 24-year-old.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola had confirmed in a pre-match press conference prior to City's 5-0 victory over Burnley that despite several attempts by the club to renew the winger's contract, Leroy Sane had his heart set on a move away from the club.

This saga certainly has a long way to go before coming to a conclusion, however the back-and-forth and disagreements over a transfer fee certainly don't bode well for Bayern Munich's attempts to secure the Germany international this summer, and will only boost Manchester City's confidence of persuading Sane to put pen to paper on a new deal.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Big Match Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Despite the Premier League returning just over a week ago, the fixtures continue to come thick and fast. Next up, Manchester City travel to Stamford Bridge where they'll face Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

Harry Winters

Man City and Bayern Munich talks 'stalling' in latest twist in transfer saga

Bayern Munich's effort to sign Leroy Sane is 'stalling', say SportBild, as Man City are unhappy with the German side's offer.

markgough96

Man City vs Liverpool set to be played at the Etihad Stadium

Manchester City's big match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium next Thursday is not set for a venue change, according to reports.

Nathan Allen

Xtra Tactics: Analysing Frank Lampard's Chelsea

Football's return from a COVID-19-induced pause is well and truly underway, and after comfortable wins against Burnley and Arsenal, Manchester City face a former player in Frank Lampard.

Brendan Earley

Predicted Team: Chelsea vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City are back in business thanks to two superb wins in five days, but a trip to Stamford Bridge threatens their toughest test yet...

Nathan Allen

Juventus and Inter Milan make contact with agent of Man City attacker as part of €70m deal

Juventus and Inter Milan have approached the agent of Gabriel Jesus, report Corriere dello Sport.

markgough96

"We will begin talks in the next few days" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Chelsea)

The games are coming thick and fast, and with an important FA Cup quarter-final on the horizon, an intense Premier League fixture against Chelsea will be a good warm-up. Here's what Pep Guardiola had to say when he faced the media before this one...

harryasiddall

Confirmed Match Officials: Chelsea vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Stuart Attwell is set to take charge of on-the-field matters at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, as Manchester City take on Chelsea in the Premier League.

Freddie Pye

Man City goalkeeper seen as an 'attractive option' for Premier League rival

Arsenal could be one of the clubs looking to sign Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on a free transfer this summer, according to reports.

Nathan Allen

Man City wanted to pay a 'substantial fee' for Atletico Madrid star - club want a 'like for like' Sané replacement

Manchester City reportedly wanted to pay a 'substantial fee' for now Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix last summer, at their second attempt at signing the Portuguese international.

harryasiddall