Man City could make 'one final attempt' to renew star forward's contract with talks over transfer fee 'stalling'

Talks between both parties have been ongoing for well over a year now, with a delay to the move of Leroy Sane only being caused by an injury in this season's Community Shield showpiece at Wembley.

According to the Telegraph, Manchester City could make 'one final attempt' to renew the contract of Leroy Sane, with talks over a transfer fee with Bayern Munich 'stalling'. Reports in Germany had previously suggested a similar situation in regards to negotiations, however stated that Bayern Munich were unwilling to spend over £40 million for the 24-year-old.

Pep Guardiola had confirmed in a pre-match press conference prior to City's 5-0 victory over Burnley that despite several attempts by the club to renew the winger's contract, Leroy Sane had his heart set on a move away from the club.

This saga certainly has a long way to go before coming to a conclusion, however the back-and-forth and disagreements over a transfer fee certainly don't bode well for Bayern Munich's attempts to secure the Germany international this summer, and will only boost Manchester City's confidence of persuading Sane to put pen to paper on a new deal.

