Man City Could Raise £100M Through Player Sales This Summer - Three Key First-Team Names Highlighted

Manchester City have the chance to raise in excess of £100 million through the sale of three first-team names this summer, according to the latest report.

It is a known fact within football at present that Manchester City are eyeing up some significant transfer business this summer, none more expensive than the potential signings of Jack Grealish and Harry Kane.

Various reports have already highlighted Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain's admiration for the former, who is valued by Aston Villa at around £100 million, while there is a known intent to sign a worthy replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Harry Kane is understood to be the primary target at striker in the coming months, but the Tottenham striker would also command a hefty price tag, and as such, Manchester City will almost certainly have to look into generating funds through big-name player sales this summer.

READ MORE: Man City identify replacement for Bernardo Silva

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling opens up on Man City transfer speculation

According to the information of Mark Ogden at ESPN, Manchester City's pursuit of Jack Grealish in particular could be funded by the departure of at least one high-profile forward this summer, with the news outlet's sources stating that Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez are the most vulnerable.

On the subject of the former, and despite various reports saying there is a keen intention from the part of Manchester City to extend his contract, Ogden reports that Raheem Sterling is not close to signing a new deal.

While some fans may also then be surprised to see Algerian star Riyad Mahrez linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, especially after his match-winning performances against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, it is reported that the 30-year-old is 'not guaranteed' to be at the club next season.

The final possibility in regards to high-profile player sales, according to ESPN's insider notebook this week, comes in the form of the now Spain international Aymeric Laporte - with is being claimed that the former Athletic Bilbao defender is open to a return to Spain, after losing his place in Pep Guardiola's team.

Such is the profile of the aforementioned Manchester City trio, that it is suggested that the Premier League champions could raise in excess of £100 million - should all three men find their way out of the club in the coming months.

READ MORE: Man City told when to expect crucial decision on midfielder's future

READ MORE: Man City and Barcelona reach agreement over Camp Nou meeting

Another scenario that could play a significant role in Manchester City's drive for generating transfer funds this summer could be the sale of various higher-profile City Football Group talents.

It has already been reported that there is the possibility of selling seven players for in excess of £70 million this summer, with the likes of Pedro Porro, Jack Harrison, and Ivan Ilic all being among the names who could see permanent transfer signed in the next few weeks.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra