Man City could sign La Liga defender 'this week' - swap operation still possible

Freddie Pye

The transfer of Nelson Semedo to Manchester City could be completed as soon as this week, however the Premier League side are still inclined to offer Joao Cancelo in any operation for the Barcelona defender, according to SPORT.

It's been a transfer saga that hasn't exactly captured the imagination and excitement of Manchester City fans on social media, however the more we see developments come our way, the closer we seem to be getting towards a very disappointing end to the City career of Joao Cancelo.

According to Monday's edition of SPORT, the transfer of Nelson Semedo to Manchester City could be completed 'this week'. However, Pep Guardiola's side are still aiming to include Joao Cancelo in a deal, while Barcelona are seeking a straight cash sum €40 million.

fc-barcelona-v-real-sociedad-la-liga

The latest developments seem to indicate a change of heart from Barcelona's side of things, with previous reports suggesting that the aim was to secure Joao Cancelo in any deal, to then forward on to Inter Milan in an attempt to sweeten negotiations for Lautaro Martinez.

-----

Transfer Rumours

La Liga winger 'leads the list' to replace Leroy Sane at Man City - four potential replacements named

Valencia winger Ferran Torres (20) is among four names on the shortlist of Pep Guardiola and Txiki Begiristain to replace the outgoing Leroy Sane this summer, according to Superdeporte.

Freddie Pye

A Speculative Off-Season Transfer Window Write-Up

Adam Booker looks ahead to the summer transfer window and what could potentially be in store for Manchester City, at a time when uncertainty surrounding the transfer market and football in general appears to be rife.

Adam Booker

Man City join race for La Liga winger - Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool also interested

Manchester City are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Villarreal's Samuel Chukwueze.

Matt Astbury

Man City fixture "most likely" to be played at Wembley following police recommendation

Manchester City’s top of the table clash against Liverpool is “most likely” to be played at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Winters

Man City have 'left the door open' for former star to return to the club

Manchester City have 'left the door open' for former captain Vincent Kompany to return to the club in a coaching capacity

Danny Lardner

Man City star victim of £500,000 raid on city centre penthouse - 'fears he was being watched'

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez 'fears he was being watched' as a raid on his city centre apartment worth approximately £500,000 was carried out, according to an exclusive report from the Sun.

Freddie Pye

“I think it is a good time to win the Champions League," - Man City star thinks his side is ready for European success

Riyad Mahrez has spoken about the rest of City's season, and says that the team is "good enough to win" the Champions League this season.

Danny Lardner

Bayern Munich offer defender in a bid to sign Man City star - €80 million fee mentioned

Bayern Munich have put left-back Lucas Hernandez on the table in their bid to sign Manchester City winger Leroy Sané.

Danny Lardner

How Rodri has grown as a press-resistant midfielder at Manchester City

Rodri was one of the most highly-coveted midfielders in all of Europe last summer for a number of reasons. We take a look at his development during his time at Manchester City thus far.

Steve Zavala

Man City 'trailing' Uruguayan winger - talks with representatives already taken place

Manchester City are said to be 'trailing' one of Uruguay’s hottest prospects, Facundo Pellistri

Harry Winters