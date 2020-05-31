Man City could sign La Liga defender 'this week' - swap operation still possible

The transfer of Nelson Semedo to Manchester City could be completed as soon as this week, however the Premier League side are still inclined to offer Joao Cancelo in any operation for the Barcelona defender, according to SPORT.

It's been a transfer saga that hasn't exactly captured the imagination and excitement of Manchester City fans on social media, however the more we see developments come our way, the closer we seem to be getting towards a very disappointing end to the City career of Joao Cancelo.

According to Monday's edition of SPORT, the transfer of Nelson Semedo to Manchester City could be completed 'this week'. However, Pep Guardiola's side are still aiming to include Joao Cancelo in a deal, while Barcelona are seeking a straight cash sum €40 million.

The latest developments seem to indicate a change of heart from Barcelona's side of things, with previous reports suggesting that the aim was to secure Joao Cancelo in any deal, to then forward on to Inter Milan in an attempt to sweeten negotiations for Lautaro Martinez.

