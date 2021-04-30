Man City credited with surprising interest in Serie A centre-back, despite defensive success this season

Manchester City have been credited with a very surprising interest in one Serie A centre-back this week, despite their outstanding form in a defensive sense so far this season, according to the latest reports to emerge from Italy.

Manchester City have been credited with a very surprising interest in one Serie A centre-back this week, despite their outstanding form in a defensive sense so far this season, according to the latest reports to emerge from Italy.

Following on from the heavy recruitment in the defensive department last summer, which proved to be a major hit for the season that followed, it is now hard to foresee a scenario where Manchester City would invest once more in the centre of their rear guard.

This however, hasn't stopped the Italian media from drawing Manchester City's name into the rumour for one star defender - potentially in an attempt to create a high-level asking price name below.

READ MORE: Ilkay Gundogan fitness latest after PSG knock

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano rules out 'advanced talks' with City and left-back

According to the information of Tutto Juve, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, while Liverpool are ‘carefully observing’ the situation around Juventus' Merih Demiral, they could face competition from Manchester City.

It is claimed that the two Premier League heavyweights are among the ‘main contenders’ for the 23 year-old in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

In additional to Liverpool and Manchester City, it is claimed that the young Turkish defender is also ‘arousing great interest’ among big European sides - however, at present, no club have made ‘official offers’ to sign the player.

READ MORE: City official makes attempts to rebuild bridges following ESL fiasco

READ MORE: Ruben Dias provides wholesome account of meeting Pep the first time

While a centre-back is unlikely to be on the radar for Manchester City this summer, there is almost certainly a possibility that the club will be in the market for a new left-back, following the inconsistencies in the position over the past couple of seasons.

With that being said however, signing a player in this position could depend on the club's ability to offload Benjamin Mendy, and with the Frenchman commanding significant wages, this may prove to be a challenge given the financial climate within the game at present.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra