Man City currently ‘not considering’ contract renewal for key striker

Manchester City have wanted to extend Sergio Agüero’s contract for months, however, according to Lucas Scagliola, currently a renewal is not being considered. The Argentine’s contract is set to expire in June 2021.

Unless City’s all-time top goal scorer puts pen to paper, he is free to negotiate with any other non-European club from January onwards. Sergio has bagged a massive 254 goals throughout his 370 appearances for The Blues - etching his name into club legend status.

(Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Speaking to the media in 2016, Aguero said that upon the completion of his contract at Man City he will return to his boyhood club Independiente, where he started his career before moving to Atletico Madrid.

Could this be the last season we see Aguero in a sky-blue shirt?

