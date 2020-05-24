Man City defender among players potential Newcastle manager 'would like to take with him'

Manchester City defender John Stones is among the players Rafael Benitez would like to take with him, should he complete a return to Newcastle United following a takeover of the club, according to the Telegraph.

The England international has struggled to live up to the potential and hype that was built around his transfer to the current Premier League champions back in 2016, and many have called for the club to identify a suitable replacement for the defender this summer.

According to an exclusive report from the Telegraph on Sunday evening, the 25-year-old is among several players Spanish coach Rafael Benitez would like to sign, should he complete an emotional return to the Newcastle this summer.

The Magpies are subject to speculation that they are on the verge of a substantial Saudi Arabian-backed takeover, and as is usually the case with a takeover of this magnitude, transfer speculation is rife.

The summer transfer window is also rumoured to be a busy one for Pep Guardiola's men, with several positions set to be strengthened. Central defence is one of those positions, with some suggesting that either Nicolas Otamendi or John Stones could be pushed out of the club to make way for more capable replacements.

