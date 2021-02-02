Man City defender and the club themselves offered financial incentives to sell player in January

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia reportedly 'made every possible effort' to help Barcelona in their attempt to sign the player during the January transfer window

In his bid to return to his boyhood club, Eric Garcia did everything he could to make his transfer to Barcelona possible last month. Manchester City also decided to 'join the goodwill' by lowering their asking price for the player, according to the latest reports.

Garcia, whose current contract with Manchester City will end in the Summer of 2021, is keen on returning to the Camp Nou in the near future. Reports from Sport in Spain suggest that he even renounced his salary for the season to help with a potential deal between the two clubs.

Manchester City had initially demanded £10 million for Garcia, but Barcelona seemingly struggled to sign the player amidst their £1 billion club debt. The latest reports suggest the Premier League then dropped their price to £2.65 million.

However, Barcelona have decided to bring Garcia in the summer for free, with the player's contract running down. Barcelona Presidential candidate Victor Font confirmed that Ronald Koeman wanted to sign the defender in the winter transfer window's final hours.

The Barcelona head coach confirmed more details about Barcelona's plans to sign Garcia during the press conference ahead of Barcelona's match against Athletic Bilbao. Koeman said, "We already know he (Garcia) will probably arrive in the summer. If it's not possible this January, then we'll accept it and move on."

The fact that both Garcia's transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona couldn't happen last month has reportedly left the player frustrated. He now expects to join the Spanish giants once the season is over.

