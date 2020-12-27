Man City defender close to leaving the club in January

The latest reports suggest that FC Barcelona are 'planning' to announce their agreement with Eric Garcia in January.

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is reportedly set to join FC Barcelona, and the Spanish giants may confirm the agreement next month.

As reported by Sport Witness, Barcelona have maintained 'close contact' with Garcia's agent, Iván de la Peña. They have been trying to complete the transfer since last summer. The report further claims that Garcia was 'very upset' after his stay at Manchester City was extended this year.

Barcelona are keen on signing Garcia in the upcoming transfer market and close to confirming their agreement in January. He is expected to join his boyhood club in the summer of 2021.

Garcia's current contract with City will expire on June 30th, 2021, and Barcelona are reportedly viewing him as Gerard Pique's eventual successor for the club.

So far, the Manchester City academy graduate has only played three Premier League games for Pep Guardiola's team.

Barcelona attempted to sign Garcia this year, but the Premier League side did not accept their offer. As a result, Barcelona seemingly opted for signing Garcia for free, and both parties can publicly announce their pre-contract agreement in the next few weeks.

