SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City defender 'did not understand' club's refusal to sell him on deadline day to Barcelona

Adam Booker

Manchester City’s attitude towards negotiations with Barcelona has generated ‘anger’ in Eric Garcia and those close to him, reports Spanish football journalists Fernando Polo and Roger Torelló. 

Barca raised their offer to €18M (a figure that included bonuses), but City refused to flinch on their valuation of €20M, despite the risk of losing Garcia for free at the end of the season or for much less in January. 

The Spanish defender 'did not understand' City’s refusal to accept Barcelona’s offer, especially after informing the club that he was not going to renew and that he wanted to return home - even more so as City already have four centre-backs in their squad after signing Nathan Are and Rubén Dias.

Image placeholder title
(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

However, MEN’s Stuart Brennan reports that the club believe that the extra option provided by Garcia could be very useful in a season in which we are already seeing the effects of a late and disrupted pre-season, with injuries and poor results. 

Garcia looked to be an important figure long term for Pep Guardiola before his outspoken desire to leave the club. It appears that City intend to still consider Garcia for action, in spite of his discontent.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are we the farmers? - A closer look at Manchester City's upcoming Champions League opponents

Following the Champions League group draw on Thursday afternoon and the release of the fixtures, we take a brief and light-hearted look at Manchester City's upcoming opponents in this year's competition.

markgough96

Man City handed major injury boost ahead of hectic October schedule

Manchester City have been handed a huge injury boost heading into the international break, with striker Sergio Aguero returning to training.

Jack Walker

Breaking: Barcelona and Man City 'end' negotiations for defender

Barcelona and Manchester City have ended negotiations for young defender Eric Garcia, with the Catalan side not willing to meet City's valuation.

harryasiddall

Breaking: Man City defender undergoes medical at Premier League club ahead of permanent transfer

Tosin Adarabioyo is undergoing a medical at Fulham ahead of a permanent transfer from Manchester City in the closing hours of the summer transfer window, as per the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Man City medical team to 'assess' forward following hamstring injury

Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling has been ruled out of England's three upcoming fixtures due to a 'minor hamstring issue'.

Jack Walker

Man City defender opts to remain at the club - willing to 'fight' for his place

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has opted to remain at the club amid recent reported questions over his future at the Etihad Stadium, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Tottenham enquired about taking Man City defender on loan for the season - option to buy discussed

Manchester City and Tottenham have had conversations regarding the idea of taking centre-back John Stones on loan for the season, with an option to buy included.

harryasiddall

Man City 'on the verge' of signing Argentine striker - plan to loan him out immeadiately

Manchester City are 'on the verge' of signing Atletico Talleres striker Nahuel Bustos, with the plan to send him directly on loan to Girona for the season.

harryasiddall

Man City stance on left-back recruits revealed as transfer deadline edges closer

Manchester City's stance on potential left-back recruits in the final hours of the summer transfer window has emerged, just days after links to Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico, as per the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye

Premier League club show interest in signing Man City centre-back before deadline

Fulham have shown an interest in signing Manchester City centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of Monday's transfer deadline, according to the latest reports from England.

Freddie Pye