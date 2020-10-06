Man City defender 'did not understand' club's refusal to sell him on deadline day to Barcelona

Manchester City’s attitude towards negotiations with Barcelona has generated ‘anger’ in Eric Garcia and those close to him, reports Spanish football journalists Fernando Polo and Roger Torelló.

Barca raised their offer to €18M (a figure that included bonuses), but City refused to flinch on their valuation of €20M, despite the risk of losing Garcia for free at the end of the season or for much less in January.

The Spanish defender 'did not understand' City’s refusal to accept Barcelona’s offer, especially after informing the club that he was not going to renew and that he wanted to return home - even more so as City already have four centre-backs in their squad after signing Nathan Are and Rubén Dias.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

However, MEN’s Stuart Brennan reports that the club believe that the extra option provided by Garcia could be very useful in a season in which we are already seeing the effects of a late and disrupted pre-season, with injuries and poor results.

Garcia looked to be an important figure long term for Pep Guardiola before his outspoken desire to leave the club. It appears that City intend to still consider Garcia for action, in spite of his discontent.

