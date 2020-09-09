Man City defender doesn't want a 'bad exit' from the club - Barcelona 'determined' to seal a deal

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia (19) has made it clear that his preferred place to play football is at his former club FC Barcelona.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Garcia said that he wants a friendly exit from the club, as he is happy for all they have done for him in terms of development as a defender. City value the centre back at around €25m, yet the Catalan club see this is excessive for a player whose contract runs out in 2021.

Barcelona are determined to get the deal completed as quickly as possible, with negotiations expected to start in the coming days, according to Ferran Martinez.

Garcia has made a total of 23 first team appearances under Guardiola and has shown himself to be a calm presence at the back for City at such a young age. City have made their plans to bolster their defence very clear, with the Blues signing Nathan Aké from Bournemouth, and seemingly close to signing Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra.