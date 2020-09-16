Man City defender expected to leave the club this summer - Portuguese side a 'priority'

Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is expected to leave the club this summer, with his former side Porto seen as a 'priority', according to CMJournal as related by Sport Witness.

Recently, rumours surrounding the Argentine's future have grew as the days have gone by - and it's looking more and more likely that it lies elsewhere.

The main stumbling block has been his wages, with many clubs not prepared to match the figures he's earning in Manchester. Porto is now seen as a 'priority' and it's not surprising with the General's previous connections.

The defender has previously made 77 appearances for Porto, scoring seven goals and assisting three times. During his time at City, he's made 136 Premier League appearances and won two titles.

-----

