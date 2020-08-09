Man City defender has been in talks with Juventus 'for months'

Manchester City's wantaway defender Eric Garcia has been in talks with Juventus 'for months', according to CalcioMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

It had been assumed that Garcia's former side, Spanish giants FC Barcelona, were the only side in the running for the youngster's signature. Juventus' interest is an interesting new revelation, which could prove useful for Manchester City in negotiating a deal with Barcelona.

However, Garcia is said to be unconvinced by a move to Italy, with his preference still a return to his boyhood club.

This is in spite of Pep Guardiola promoting the defender to the first-team squad on a regular basis since the season resumed.

Fernandinho replaced Garcia in the City line-up for Friday evening's 2-1 victory over Real Madrid, but it is unclear if that was a decision linked to Garcia's future.

At present, City appear to be holding out for at least £20m as an up-front fee to allow Garcia to leave this summer. It remains to be seen if Barcelona or Juventus are willing to pay that sum, or how much City are prepared to budge; if at all.

-----

