Man City defender identified as potential back-up for Leeds United

Shruti Sadbhav

Following their return to the Premier League, Leeds United are exploring all their options as they look to strengthen their squad. It now appears that Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis is on the newly-promoted side’s radar.

The 18-year-old English defender earned a name for himself after his stellar defensive partnership with fellow academy player, Eric Garcia. The Manchester City youth side witnessed the youngster deliver impressive performances in their campaign last season.

For now, Ben White remains the first priority for Leeds after he proved to be one of the key players in the Marcelo Bielsa-led side during the 2019-20 season. According to the reports in The Athletic, the Argentine insists that White will be a crucial part of his team’s plan moving forward.

GettyImages-1197510717

However, the latter’s splendid run at Elland Road during his loan spell has reportedly led Brighton into deciding to bring him back in their squad. If Leeds fail to sign White permanently, then they could turn their attention towards Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

It is important to note that both Pep Guardiola and Marcelo Bielsa are close and their respective clubs have established good working relations over the last few years. Therefore, the reports claim that the move could be allowed provided the teenager regularly plays for the side.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has not yet made an appearance for Manchester City in the Premier League. That said, the prospects of him joining the first team have strengthened ahead of the next season – especially amidst the talks of Eric Garcia’s potential move to FC Barcelona. 

-----

