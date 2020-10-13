Man City defender in talks over imminent exit - move has 'progressed'

Manchester City centre-back Joel Latibeaudiere could be heading to Swansea City on a free transfer, according to BBC Sport.

WalesOnline are also reporting that sources close to the club say they are close to signing the young defender. And on Tuesday morning, Mike McGrath of the Telegraph has backed up claims that talks have 'progressed' to secure Latibeaudiere's signature - and that Reading are also interested, although the Welsh side remain favourites.

Latibeaudiere (20) has been a part of Manchester City's youth setup for nearly a decade but has never made a first-team appearance, with fellow young English centre-backs Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tosin Adarabioyo seeing more game time under Pep Guardiola.

He spent last season on loan at FC Twente in the Dutch Eredivisie, where he only made five appearances. Arguably his career highlight so far was winning the U17 Euros with England. During his time with England's youth sides, he has worked with current Swansea City manager Steve Cooper - which is thought to have been instrumental in persuading him to join the club.

Although Latibeaudiere has one year left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium, it is understood that Manchester City are likely to let him leave on a free transfer. This follows the permanent exit of long-term academy prospect Tosin Adarabioyo to Fulham for a fee in the region of £2 million.

