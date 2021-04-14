Man City defender 'not amused' by treatment during contract talks with boyhood club

Barcelona’s decision to change the contract offered to Manchester City defender Eric García has led to ‘tensions’ between the two parties, according to Spanish newspaper AS this week.

They centre-back revealed at the end of the 2019/2020 season that he would not be renewing his contract at the Etihad Stadium, with the aim of joining up with his former and boyhood club Barcelona.

At first it appeared that the talks were positive.

“I think Eric García is going to play for Barcelona and they do not buy normal players, they want him because he is a top player", said Pep Guardiola on the situation during a press conference earlier on this season.

However, since the reports of successful negotiations in early 2021, recent reports out of Spain have suggested that Barcelona President Joan Laporta is only willing to offer half of the recently negotiated deal with Garcia.

According to AS and relayed by Sports Witness this week, Eric Garcia was 'not amused' by the recently-elected president putting 'obstacles' in the way of a January move.

Barcelona now hope to reach a 'meeting point' with those handling the situation and Eric Garcia himself. Unfortunately for the two parties, the closer the end of his Manchester City contract Garcia gets, the more ‘uncertainty grows’, states AS.

Some clubs who were not previously interested are now threatening to compete for the player - clubs who are in a position to make more economically powerful offers than the Catalan giants.

It has previously been suggested that the likes of Arsenal, managed by former Manchester City assistant coach Mikel Arteta, and Paris Saint-Germain would be interested in potentially swooping for the young talent.

