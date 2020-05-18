City Xtra
Man City defender NOT under threat of being sold this summer

Nathan Allen

Kyle Walker still has the confidence of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, according to Metro Sport. 

Walker (29) has had a rough time in the press recently, attracting unwanted attention from the media for breaching lockdown rules on two separate occasions. He's also found himself the subject of criticism on the international stage, having been reportedly shut out by England manager Gareth Southgate. 

While Walker's good form in the unfinished 2019/20 season seemed to slip under the radar, it's now being reported that the player still has the trust of his club manager, with Guardiola reportedly believing that his right-back still has several years left at the top level. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

This comes after Walker successfully locked out big-money signing Joao Cancelo for the vast majority of the season, much to the surprise of many pundits and fans who expected the Englishman to struggle for minutes when competing with the former Juventus man. 

Walker moved to the Etihad in 2017 and has since made 130 Manchester City appearances, with highlights including winning goals in Premier League games against Southampton and Newcastle. 

