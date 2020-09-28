SI.com
Man City defender offered to Barcelona - no negotiations as of yet

Jack Walker

According to Ferran Martinez of Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko has been offered to Barcelona, with the hope of a mutually beneficial deal being struck amidst both sides' defensive rebuilds.

At the moment, Barcelona are keeping Zinchenko in their portfolio, in case they decide that the left-back position needs strengthening. However, as of today, there is nothing and no negotiations have started.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Oleksandr Zinchenko seems to have suffered from Fabian Delph syndrome at Manchester City, in which the converted midfielder looks an absolute revelation at left-back for the best part of a season, and then seems to be largely incapable of playing there in the next.

With the departure of Angelino, and Benjamin Mendy's extreme inconsistency, it seems that Manchester City's best bet is to keep hold of Zinchenko for now; especially with no sign of left-back recruitment as deadline day draws ever closer.

