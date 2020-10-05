Man City defender opts to remain at the club - willing to 'fight' for his place

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has opted to remain at the club amid recent reported questions over his future at the Etihad Stadium, according to the latest reports from England.

In recent days, several outlets have claimed that Manchester City were looking to offload the Ukraine international in an attempt to push through a deal for an additional left-back recruit this summer. The likes of David Alaba and Nicolas Tagliafico were linked with moves, however an injury to the 23-year-old combined with a change of mindset from the player himself has ultimately led to him remaining at the club.

According to Jonathan Smith of Goal, Oleksandr Zinchenko wants to stay at Manchester City and fight for his place, despite the options Nathan Ake playing in his position and Benjamin Mendy's desire to regain form.

(OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

This desire to improve and earn his place in the Manchester City first-team should come as no surprise to fans of the club. Many will remember when the Ukrainian midfielder was linked with high-profile moves to the likes of Napoli and Wolves, with a move to the latter completed until Zinchenko himself opted to stay and earn his place in the squad.

-----

