Man City defender prepared to remain at club and fight for place - previous interest from several Premier League sides

Manchester City centre-back John Stones is prepared to stay at the Etihad Stadium and fight for his place in Pep Guardiola's squad, according to the latest reports.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the centre-back position throughout the summer transfer window so far, with Nathan Ake's arrival at the club and the reported pending arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly throwing several names' futures into doubt. The likes of Nicolas Otamendi, John Stones and want away Eric Garcia have all been linked with high-profile exits from the Etihad.

Regarding John Stones, the Telegraph claim that his future lies in Manchester, with the 26-year-old prepared to stay and fight for his place at the club, despite the new arrivals in his position and the pending arrival of €75 million-rated Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

The seemingly forthcoming departure of Eric Garcia may have given Stones the desire to stay and fight for his place, especially considering his defensive partner Nicolas Otamendi could also be on his way out of the club, should potential suitors manage to convince the Argentine of a significant wage decrease from his current earnings at the Etihad.

Should City manage to secure the signing of Koulibaly this summer, it is expected that recruitment in terms of arrivals will be complete, and Pep Guardiola will enter the 2020/21 campaign with the following names as his main central defensive options: Aymeric Laporte, Kalidou Koulibaly*, Nathan Ake and John Stones. The future of youngsters Tosin Adarabioyo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, as well as the aforementioned Eric Garcia, are still yet to be rectified, however loan moves for the former could be targeted in order to prevent a hinderance to their development.

