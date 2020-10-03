Man City defender set to be excluded from match day squad ahead of Leeds clash

Eric Garcia is set to be excluded from the matchday squad for Manchester City, as they travel north to face Leeds United at Elland Road, as per reports from Spain.

The latest omission from the Spaniard comes in the wake of comments from both Pep Guardiola and Ronald Koeman in relation to his pending move to Barcelona this summer, after the centre-back refused to sign a new deal with the Etihad club. The latest update on Eric Garcia's lack of matchday involvement will only fuel speculation that a transfer could be imminent.

According to Nacho Jimenez of Mas Que Pelotas, Eric Garcia will not be with the Manchester City squad as they take on an in-form Leeds United side who are thriving under the coaching of Marcelo Bielsa - a coach who certainly has the praise and respect of his City counterpart, Pep Guardiola.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was unsurprisingly questioned on the situation surrounding his club's pursuit of Eric Garcia in a press conference on Saturday afternoon. The Dutch coach stated, "It is true that we want this player here. There is time until Monday. I do not want to comment further because I have seen Pep's words. The financial issue of the club is complicated. I do not know if we will succeed...”

The omission of Garcia could also suggest that Manchester City's recent summer recruit Rúben Dias could be set for his first start for the Premier League club, after completing a €65 million move from Benfica earlier this week.

