SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Man City defender set to be excluded from match day squad ahead of Leeds clash

Freddie Pye

Eric Garcia is set to be excluded from the matchday squad for Manchester City, as they travel north to face Leeds United at Elland Road, as per reports from Spain.

The latest omission from the Spaniard comes in the wake of comments from both Pep Guardiola and Ronald Koeman in relation to his pending move to Barcelona this summer, after the centre-back refused to sign a new deal with the Etihad club. The latest update on Eric Garcia's lack of matchday involvement will only fuel speculation that a transfer could be imminent.

According to Nacho Jimenez of Mas Que Pelotas, Eric Garcia will not be with the Manchester City squad as they take on an in-form Leeds United side who are thriving under the coaching of Marcelo Bielsa - a coach who certainly has the praise and respect of his City counterpart, Pep Guardiola. 

fbl-eng-lcup-man-city-bournemouth (1)

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was unsurprisingly questioned on the situation surrounding his club's pursuit of Eric Garcia in a press conference on Saturday afternoon. The Dutch coach stated, "It is true that we want this player here. There is time until Monday. I do not want to comment further because I have seen Pep's words. The financial issue of the club is complicated. I do not know if we will succeed...”

The omission of Garcia could also suggest that Manchester City's recent summer recruit Rúben Dias could be set for his first start for the Premier League club, after completing a €65 million move from Benfica earlier this week. 

Ruben-Dias

-----

You can follow us for live transfer updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ruben Dias set to partner Aymeric Laporte - Predicted Team: Leeds United vs Man City (Premier League)

After returning to winning ways against Burnley in midweek, Manchester City head to Elland Road for the first time since March 2004, here’s how we think Manchester City will line up on Saturday afternoon...

Brandon Evans

Ask The Opposition - Leeds vs Man City (w/ TheScratchingShed)

Manchester City are looking to bounce back and head into the second international break of the season with a win, when they head to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Saturday evening.

Harry Winters

Man City looking for another striker - considered selling Gabriel Jesus last summer

As this summer’s transfer window enters it’s final days, Duncan Castles has revealed a number of interesting things relating to Manchester City; including that the club remain in the market for a forward.

Harry Winters

Everything You Need To Know: Leeds United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City will meet Leeds United in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years on Saturday evening, with Pep Guardiola’s side aware that another slip-up may be catastrophic in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

Harry Winters

“We're happy with the draw" - Man City sporting director reacts to the Champions League draw

Death, taxes and a comfortable UEFA Champions League group. It’s that time of year again, with rival fans frothing at the mouth out of sheer jealousy as City secure another comfortable draw that should all but guarantee them a spot in the knockout stages.

DanielBower

"Settles good and is part of the team. We will see." - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Notes (vs Leeds United)

Manchester City will look to put last weekend's disappointing 2-5 loss to Leicester behind them as they travel to Elland Road to take on recently promoted Leeds United.

harryasiddall

"He is clever in the final third" - Pep Guardiola heaps praise on winger after his first goal for the club

Manchester City picked up their 17th consecutive victory in the Carabao Cup after beating Burnley 3-0 at Turf Moor.

Shruti Sadbhav

"He is a guy who finishes incredibly like Phil." - Pep Guardiola compares debutant to current Man City star

18-year-old Cole Palmer started for Man City senior team in their Carabao Cup Round-of-16 match against Burnley - and Pep Guardiola is now confident that the teenager has a bright future at the club.

Shruti Sadbhav

"I've been at Man City since the age of six, and it's a proud moment for me" - Cole Palmer reacts to his senior debut

Cole Palmer started for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s team locked horns with Burnley in the fourth-round tie of Carabao Cup.

Shruti Sadbhav

Pep Guardiola claims defender is set to stay at the club despite rumours of a departure

Pep Guardiola recently ended all speculations regarding Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko’s potential move to FC Barcelona.

Shruti Sadbhav