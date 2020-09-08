SI.com
City Xtra
Man City defender set to join Bundesliga side on a second loan spell - obligation to buy included

harryasiddall

Manchester City full-back Angeliño is set to join Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig on a second loan spell, with an obligation to buy included in the deal, according to reports by LVZ.

The Spaniard, who rejoined the club from PSV in 2019, looks set to depart for a second spell at Leipzig - the side he performed so well with last campaign. In 13 appearances in the Bundesliga, he scored one and assisted two.

fbl-eur-c1-tottenham-leipzig

However, the way he overlapped and posed a threat on the left is what has seemingly impressed Julian Nagelsmann so much that he wants to bring the left-back in for a second spell, and ultimately a permanent deal.

This however contradicted earlier reports from AS that Manchester City and Leipzig had agreed a fee in the region of €25 million for a permanent transfer rather than a loan. They say Angeliño has agreed to a five-year-deal with the Bundesliga side. Although the deal in it's entirety may come to this, several reports claim that it will be an initial loan deal.

