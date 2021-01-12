NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Man City defender set to leave club THIS month - seven-figure transfer fee set

Manchester City centre-back Eric Garcia is poised to join Barcelona in the current transfer window, despite his contract expiring in the summer, according to the latest reports from Spain on Tuesday night.
There had been a feeling that the Camp Nou side would happily wait another six months in order to sign their former La Masia prospect back on a free transfer.

With the young central defender have a keen interest in returning to his former club, there was seemingly no concern on the Catalan's part that he could sign a pre-contract with another club, despite reported interest from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City have agreed to lower their fee and accept a €5 million sum for Eric Garcia to make the move to Barcelona this month. However, there is one stumbling block that is currently holding back the deal from finally being completed.

Barcelona are currently unable to sign any players with a presidential election ongoing at the club, and Mundo Deportivo report that all the deal is missing is the approval of the presidential candidates themselves.

Many will remember the long drawn out saga which ultimately saw Eric Garcia remain at the Etihad Stadium during the summer transfer window.

The young defender refused to sign a new deal at Manchester City, and due to a combination of firm negotiations from the Sky Blues, and a lack of finances available at Barcelona, Garcia remained at the Etihad.

