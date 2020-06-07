Man City defender 'spied on' by Barcelona this season

Manchester City loanee Angeliño is on Barcelona's shortlist to potentially replace departing left-back Juan Firpo, with the Catalan side 'spying on' the Spaniard this season, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness.

Angeliño, brought back to City last summer, was sent out on loan to RB Leipzig for the remainder of the season. According to various reports, it was expected Leipzig were negotiating with Manchester City to take the Spaniard on a permanent deal.

Now, Mundo Deportivo have thrown Barcelona into the picture. The Spanish giants are looking for a replacement for left-back Juan Firpo, and have 'spied on' Angeliño for over a year now.

The full-back has so far failed to make his mark in Manchester, with Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko preferred over him in the left-back role. However, he has thrived in the Bundesliga and nailed down a starting spot in Julien Nagelsmann's side.

