Man City defender 'spied on' by Barcelona this season

harryasiddall

Manchester City loanee Angeliño is on Barcelona's shortlist to potentially replace departing left-back Juan Firpo, with the Catalan side 'spying on' the Spaniard this season, according to Mundo Deportivo as relayed by Sport Witness. 

Angeliño, brought back to City last summer, was sent out on loan to RB Leipzig for the remainder of the season. According to various reports, it was expected Leipzig were negotiating with Manchester City to take the Spaniard on a permanent deal.

GettyImages-1184241890

Now, Mundo Deportivo have thrown Barcelona into the picture. The Spanish giants are looking for a replacement for left-back Juan Firpo, and have 'spied on' Angeliño for over a year now.

The full-back has so far failed to make his mark in Manchester, with Benjamin Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko preferred over him in the left-back role. However, he has thrived in the Bundesliga and nailed down a starting spot in Julien Nagelsmann's side.

Transfer Rumours

Exclusive: Man City forward agrees to Bundesliga switch - described as feeling 'undervalued' at the club

Manchester City youth forward Charlie McNeil has agreed to a move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, following interest from a number of top European clubs, City Xtra understand.

Freddie Pye

Man City 'prepared to join race' for Leicester City defender - could compete if available at the right price

Manchester City are prepared to join the race for England and Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell, should he become available at the right price, according to the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye

Man City chasing Swedish duo - summer move mentioned

Manchester City are chasing Swedish league duo Armin Gigovic and Matthew Garbett, with a summer move possibly in the works.

harryasiddall

"Manchester City vs UEFA" - Everything you need to know

Harry Winters takes you through everything you need to know ahead of a crucial week for Manchester City, as their legal team take on UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Harry Winters

Man City are confident they have 'irrefutable evidence' to present in Monday's CAS appeal

Manchester City are confident that they have 'irrefutable evidence' to present to CAS in Monday's appeal against their two-year European ban, according to the Telegraph.

Freddie Pye

"I knew I would meet Pep - the most important factor in my choice." - Man City star discusses working under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo has spoken out about his experience working under Pep Guardiola in a recent interview.

Nathan Allen

"It's going to be a very special day for me" - Mikel Arteta on his return to Man City as Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to SunSport about returning to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City as the manager of Arsenal.

harryasiddall

“Racism isn’t a problem that only started in recent days." - Man City star opens up on recent events

Gabriel Jesus has opened up in a recent interview with the Daily Mirror about the horrifying events of the last couple of weeks.

harryasiddall

'Training here is just murder' - Man City defender speaks about life at the club, 'Genius' Pep Guardiola & the return of the Champions League

Oleksandr Zinchenko has spoken about the 'murder' of training at City and hailed Pep as a 'genius', report Sport Witness.

markgough96

by

steffo bamford

'Everything points' towards Man City star remaining at the club this summer

'Everything points' towards Manchester City star Joao Cancelo staying at the club this summer, despite earlier reports saying City are in a 'tremendous mess' regarding the players situation.

harryasiddall

by

lobo loco