Man City defender still intends to leave the club despite Pep Guardiola's contract extension

Pep Guardiola’s new two-year contract extension will not influence the future of Eric Garcia, according to Josep Capdevila.

The wantaway centre back has been widely linked with a return to Barcelona over the past year, and will be able to re-join his former club for free next summer.

Real Madrid were also reported to have been scouting the highly rated 19-year-old over the most recent international break in an attempt to challenge their rivals to Garcia’s signature.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

However, it had been rumoured that the defender may well be convinced to stay in Manchester for the foreseeable future given his close relationship with Guardiola.

This idea now appears to have been quashed by the Spanish press, with the defender’s heart reportedly still set on a return to Catalonia.

The teenager was expected to depart the Etihad last summer after telling the club he would not be signing a new contract, but the Catalan side subsequently failed to agree a fee.

Instead, it now looks as though Barça will seek to tempt Garcia into signing a pre-contract deal in January ahead of a free transfer in the summer.

